Jogi Ramesh lashes at Pawan over remarks against Jagan, says he has no stature

Andhra Pradesh Minister Jogi Ramesh expressed his anger towards Pawan Kalyan and issued a warning against making inappropriate comments about Jagan. He countered Pawan's criticisms by stating that Pawan does not have the level or credibility to criticize Jagan. Jogi Ramesh emphasized that Jagan is the leader who earned the support and admiration of five crore people in Andhra Pradesh, and highlighted his journey from starting alone to occupying the Chief Minister's position.

Jogi Ramesh cautioned Pawan Kalyan to control his speech, stating that if he does not do so, the people will teach a befitting lesson.

Minister Jogi Ramesh stated that there has always been a strong connection between Jana Sena and TDP, and their bond has existed for a long time. He mentioned that Chandrababu has received appropriate punishment for his actions. Jogi Ramesh expressed confidence that TDP and Jana Sena will be defeated by YSRCP in the upcoming election.

He emphasized that the administration led by Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought significant benefits to the people over the course of four years, while questioning the accomplishments of Chandrababu's tenure.