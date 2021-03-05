Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri inspects village secretariats, Nadu-Nedu works

Kakinada: Joint Collector Keerthi Chekuri instructed the Secretariat staff to stay in the Secretariat in view of the Spandana programme from 3 pm to 5 pm everyday. She conducted surprise inspection at village secretariats in G Rangampeta village of Peddapuram mandal on Thursday.

She said that she received complaints on the staff's irregular attendance in the secretariats. She felt unhappy and was indignant at their irregular attendance. She also directed them to remain strictly in the office between 3 pm and 5 pm after completing their work outside. She also wanted the officials to monitor and supervise their work. She said that applications have been increasing in Mee Seva service centres since last December. She informed that from April onwards, their salaries would be linked to the biometric system and login would be given.

She also elicited information regarding the absentees among the secretariat staff. She examined the applications received by the secretariat and revised petitions. She asked the officials how many tenant farmers were in the village and how many tenant farmers were eligible for Kisan credit cards.

Later, she inspected Nadu-Nedu works in the Zilla Parishad Upper Primary School. She said that the quality of food would be tested frequently and added the same variety everyday cannot be served to children. If the food items are changed everyday, children will like the food. Later, she inspected the school classrooms and premises. She interacted with the students and elicited information regarding the food quality.