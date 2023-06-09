Live
- Siblings killed in road accident in Hanamkonda
- Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine
- How to use WhatsApp Channels and all details
- National Donald Duck Day
- Safety is a feeling that needs to be experienced, say Bengalureans
- Machilipatnam: Port focal point for development, says Perni Nani
- Five signs of a healthy menstrual cycle you shouldn’t ignore
- Lakshmi Manchu on Vaishno Devi: ‘Spirituality beyond mortal understanding’
- Illegal mining case: ED raids 27 locations in Bihar & Jharkhand
- Scream to exhale - Spanish Yoga instructor tells jail inmates
JP Nadda to arrive in Tirupati today, to participate in public meeting tomorrow
BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive in Tirupati today evening to attend a huge public meeting on Saturday in Srikalahasti.
BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive in Tirupati today evening to attend a huge public meeting on Saturday in Srikalahasti. The top brass of BJP in the likes of Amit Shah and JP Nadda who are gearing up to visit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be visiting Andhra Pradesh this month.
The BJP leaders will address the public meetings to inform the people about the work done by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years.
Amit Shah will visit Khammam on June 15 to address a public meeting under the party's Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan and Pravasi Yojana to create awareness about the work being done by the Modi government. JP Nadda will hold a public meeting in Nagar Kurnool and highlight the anti-people policies of the KCR government and address the people on the works of the Modi government.