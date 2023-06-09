JP Nadda to arrive in Tirupati today, to participate in public meeting tomorrow

BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive in Tirupati today evening to attend a huge public meeting on Saturday in Srikalahasti. The top brass of BJP in the likes of Amit Shah and JP Nadda who are gearing up to visit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be visiting Andhra Pradesh this month.



The BJP leaders will address the public meetings to inform the people about the work done by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years.



Amit Shah will visit Khammam on June 15 to address a public meeting under the party's Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan and Pravasi Yojana to create awareness about the work being done by the Modi government. JP Nadda will hold a public meeting in Nagar Kurnool and highlight the anti-people policies of the KCR government and address the people on the works of the Modi government.