JSP activist attacked by Katasani followers

Kurnool: Followers of YSRCP MLA candidate for Panyam constituency Katasani Rambhupal Reddy have allegedly attacked Jana Sena Party activist late on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Sunday when JSP district president Chinta Suresh Babu visited the victim’s house.

According to information, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy has conducted house-to-house campaign in Thadakana Palle village in Kallur mandal of Panyam constituency on Saturday late night. Along with large number of followers, he visited JSP activists Salam’s house also and asked him to support YSRCP by casting their votes in the elections.

Responding to his request, Salam questioned as to what he (Rambhupal Reddy) did to their village and why should they vote for YSRCP, which did not develop the village. Irked by his questions, Rambhupal Reddy’s followers suddenly attacked Salam.

Tension prevailed for some time; however, villagers pacified the followers.

It’s learnt that Salam sustained minor injuries in the attack. After learning the incident, JSP district president Chinta Suresh Babu visited the victim on Sunday and enquired about the attack.

Suresh Babu instilled confidence and courage among the victim and his family members that the party will always stand by them and there is no need to fear. It is also learnt that Suresh Babu is likely to take the issue to the notice of party chief Pawan Kalyan.