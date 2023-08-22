JSP alleges irregularities in TIDCO houses allotment

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav complained to the city Mayor and Municipal Commissioner that there were irregularities in the allotment of TIDCO houses in Adarsh village of Jalaripet in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said out of 120 houses built in Adarsh village, 72 houses were allotted to those who were benefited previously. “There are four government employees in it, how did they become the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses,” the JSP corporator pointed out.

Further, Murthy Yadav demanded an investigation into the GVMC official Project Director of UCD over his alleged involvement in the corruption. The corporator alleged that the PD collected lakhs of rupees from the resource persons in the garb of getting them jobs. “The UCD PD and Additional Commissioner are violating rules for continuing the night food courts at old jail road despite the order to remove them,” Murthy Yadav mentioned.

He complained to Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma about the extent of corruption the GVMC officials were indulging in. The corporator demanded the suspension of the UCD PD and the Additional Commissioner.

Murthy Yadav alleged that the GVMC officials were forcing a class IV Dalit woman employee

to file a case of SC atrocity against him but she

refused it.