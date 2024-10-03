JSP cadres in Anantapur a demoralised lot

Anantapur : Jana Sena Party workers in the undivided district are inactive and keeping a low profile, as they are allegedly feeling left out without a single active leader around whom they can rally around.

Out of the 14 Assembly seats, TDP won 13 and BJP one seat. The allied party JSP does not have a single MLA in Anantapur or in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The BJP has a rallying point in Dharmavaram MLA and cabinet Minister Sathya Kumar, but Jana Sena does not have a similar rallying point. JSP district president TC Varun Kumar is an active leader right from the inception of the party. He has been with the party during thick and thin.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan has promised to give party ticket to Varun, but the later had become a casualty to alliance compulsions and he had to sacrifice for the party's sake. The party workers are unhappy that a leader like Varun was not considered for even the chairmanship of State-run corporations. The party would have been in high spirits if a nominated post has been given to a couple of party leaders in the undivided district, it was observed.

Hence, party workers and leaders on anonymity are expressing their deep disappointment with their leader Pawan Kalyan for ignoring leaders in Rayalaseema, especially Anantapur district.

All MLA posts, ministerial posts and even nominated posts are going only to coastal districts. JSP leaders and cadre are feeling as if the party is not in power, despite their president sitting on Deputy CM chair.

In the absence of a single JSP MLA in the undivided district, TDP and BJP are ignoring JSP leaders. None of the TDP MLAs are showing any courtesy to JSP leaders. The JSP also failed to build leadership in the undivided district. Party leaders felt that the presence of at least one JSP MLA here would have made a big difference and would have been a power centre or a miracle booster to party cadres. As of now, the party cadres are feeling orphaned and ignored.