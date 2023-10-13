Live
- Delhi carjacking Accused posed as passengers
- KCR to attend minister Prashanth Reddy mother's funeral in Nizamabad
- Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, TTD to release January quota Arjitha Seva tickets on Tuesday
- Infosys in Vizag, a milestone in IT sector in AP: Amarnath
- New Delhi: ‘India, France taking strategic partnership to newer heights’
- SRKR College to hold faculty development programme
- Dehradun: Uttarakhand withdraws rules allowing mini bars at home
- Chandigarh: Haryana clears ad policy for social media-based channels
- Chandigarh: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Home Secretary appear before High Court bench
- Machilipatnam: Cops told to turn people-friendly
Just In
JSP condemns comments of CM against Pawan Kalyan
Highlights
Vijayawada: Condemning the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks against JSP chief Pawan Kalyan during a public meeting recently, Janasena...
Vijayawada: Condemning the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks against JSP chief Pawan Kalyan during a public meeting recently, Janasena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged that the CM is diverting the public issues by speaking against Pawan Kalyan’s personal life.
He also pointed out that the CM has been bringing to the fore these unnecessary things for covering up the government’s incompetence. He conducted a press conference at Mangalagiri party office on Thursday and said, “The Chief Minister’s speech should be inspirational. He should explain about the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS