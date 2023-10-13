  • Menu
JSP condemns comments of CM against Pawan Kalyan

Nadendla Manohar, chairman of the Jana Sena party's political affairs committee

Vijayawada: Condemning the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks against JSP chief Pawan Kalyan during a public meeting recently, Janasena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged that the CM is diverting the public issues by speaking against Pawan Kalyan’s personal life.

He also pointed out that the CM has been bringing to the fore these unnecessary things for covering up the government’s incompetence. He conducted a press conference at Mangalagiri party office on Thursday and said, “The Chief Minister’s speech should be inspirational. He should explain about the state.

