CM Stalin cuts short his holiday in Kodaikanal, to return to Chennai today

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has been on a six-day holiday trip to Kodaikanal hill station with family since April 29, has cut short his visit and will return to Chennai on Thursday.

The Chief Minister's Office confirmed that CM Stalin and his family will return from the hill station on Thursday.

The CM and his family will leave Madurai airport at 4 p.m. and arrive in Chennai by 5 p.m.

The reason for the Chief Minister and his family cutting short the holiday is not known.

It may be recalled that CM Stalin had after the 2021 Assembly election campaign stayed in Kodaikanal. In 2021 DMK returned to power and Stalin became the Chief Minister. After this, Kodaikanal is considered lucky for CM Stalin.