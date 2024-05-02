Live
- Excise policy case: Delhi court defers K. Kavitha's bail plea till May 6
- Districts dominate, Kolkata lags in results of Bengal state board secondary examinations
- Delhi HC grants bail to three accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case
- Mahindra Auto sells 41,008 SUVs in India in April, registering 18 pc growth
- Pitch for India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match installed
- Playback Singer Uma Ramanan Passes Away
- Omar Abdullah says BJP trying to divide people on religious lines
- Kamakshi Bhaskarla wins Best Actress Jury Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Fest 2024
- Akums Drugs launches DCGI-approved meds for treatment of resistant high BP
- Janhvi Kapoor turns host for Sridevi's Chennai home, says it was her 'prized possession'
Just In
CM Stalin cuts short his holiday in Kodaikanal, to return to Chennai today
Highlights
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has been on a six-day holiday trip to Kodaikanal hill station with family since April 29, has cut short his visit and will return to Chennai on Thursday.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has been on a six-day holiday trip to Kodaikanal hill station with family since April 29, has cut short his visit and will return to Chennai on Thursday.
The Chief Minister's Office confirmed that CM Stalin and his family will return from the hill station on Thursday.
The CM and his family will leave Madurai airport at 4 p.m. and arrive in Chennai by 5 p.m.
The reason for the Chief Minister and his family cutting short the holiday is not known.
It may be recalled that CM Stalin had after the 2021 Assembly election campaign stayed in Kodaikanal. In 2021 DMK returned to power and Stalin became the Chief Minister. After this, Kodaikanal is considered lucky for CM Stalin.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS