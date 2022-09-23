JSP condemns Roja's remarks against Pawan

Tirupati: A few leaders of Jana Sena party including Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal were detained at their homes on Thursday morning when they were ready to go to Nagari claiming that Minister RK Roja challenged them to come to her home.

Addressing media, Jana Sena Tirupati leaders said that the party accepted the challenge of the Minister and planned to go to Nagari along with other workers and women leaders but were detained by the police in the early hours.

They said that when they condemned the comments of Roja and former minister Kodali Nani against Pawan Kalyan, the minister dared them to come to her house in Nagari. Once challenged, she should have courage to face them.

They added that they must be given an appointment to meet the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will be coming to Tirupati on his way to Kuppam on Friday to submit a representation. If the appointment is denied, JSP will stall the CM's visit, they warned. Party leaders Raja Reddy, A Subhashini, Keerthana, Hema Kumar and Vijaya Reddy were present.