JSP keeps away from Atmakur byelection

Nellore: Jana Sena leaders on Thursday alleged the BJP has completely violated the principles of alliance and unanimously elected its candidate for Atmakur constituency byelection. Party sources said BJP district president G Bharat Kumar Yadav is being nominated for the seat and he is going to submit his nomination on June 4. Recently, Rajya Sabha MP G V L Narasimha Rao announced in a press conference that they would be preferring the candidate selected by the BJP with the help of JSP for facing the ruling party candidate.

Within a couple of days, BJP picked their candidate and rumours spread that he is going to be in the fray even though he is from Kavali area. "We are denied the opportunity to select the candidate and are now away from campaign and electioneering processes. BJP is contesting with its own candidate and why should we follow them when there is no role in the selection process? This is a serious violation of principles of alliance and we don't want to support it in any way," said a leader from the party.

He blamed that a section of leaders from Reddy community of BJP voluntarily overlooked Jana Sena and picked a weak candidate from their party extending clandestine support to the ruling party. He said there was no question of tight fights in the constituency.

In fact, a committee headed by MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy proposed three names earlier and they preferred district president G Bharat Kumar for the contest among others. He was Vice Chairman for Kavali municipality during 2014-19 and held the Chairman post for a brief period when the Chairperson P Alekhya struck in legal tangles. Further, nephew of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Bijivemula Ravindranath Reddy from Brahmanapalli in Marripadu mandal also started campaign for Atmakur seat in the byelection. He joined the BJP recently and was denied the ticket even though he requested it. There is no clarity whether he is filing nomination as an independent candidate before the deadline of June 6 or not.