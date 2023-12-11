JSP stresses implementation of N3 formula for Rayalaseema development

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party emphasised the need for the implementation of N3 formula - Neeru, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (Water, funds, employment) for the development of backward Rayalaseema region.

Participating in a debate on Rayalaseema development, erstwhile Chittoor district JSP president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad squarely blamed the successive rulers for Rayalaseema remaining backward even after 75 years of independence. He alleged that it was the failure of the parties that had ruled Rayalaseema all these years in completing irrigation projects.

‘Only with the N3 formula, the region will develop, but not with the empty promises and false assurances,’ he said, alleging that Jalayagnam involving crores of rupees was in fact a Dhanayagnam, to fill the pockets of leaders. He further alleged that after YSRCP came to power, funds to Rayalaseema were totally stopped. Important projects Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari and other irrigation projects are still pending, he pointed out.

The JSP leader demanded sanction of Rs 500 crore for Rayalaseema on the lines of Bundelkhand for its development. Sadly, the State government is not in a position to demand the Centre for sanctioning more funds for Rayalaseema and the Centre too was reluctant for the development of backward region. Due to the negligence of the rulers, people in Rayalaseema region were forced to migrate to other States and also to other countries in search of works to support their families, he lamented.

Hariprasad demanded the government to focus on N3 formula, which is the only solution to end the backwardness of Rayalaseema.