JSP to complain to EC on lapses in PM meeting

Mangalagiri: Demanding thorough inquiry into the indifference and negligence of the police during the Prime Minister’s meeting at Chilakaluripet on Sunday, Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said here on Monday that a complaint would be lodged with the Election Commission of India against the police.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, Manohar said that blank passes were issued to participate in the Prime Minister’s meeting to people indiscriminately which is against the rules. This is a very serious lapse on the part of the police department and the district collector’s office. The police are not seen anywhere near the meeting place to control the people.

Manohar said that Pawan Kalyan and he went to Delhi after listening to the woes of Amaravati farmers in 2020 and since then Pawan Kalyan had been trying hard to bring the opposition parties together and succeeded in the endeavour. “The alliance was the brainchild of Pawan Kalyan and it would bag the victory in the forthcoming general elections.”

He asserted that only double-engine government would bring in development to the state. Asserting that the corrupt YSRCP rule should go, Manohar said that the NDA alliance would get 400 seats for achieving overall development.

He appealed to the cadre of the three parties in the alliance not to be carried away by the bad propaganda of the YSRCP.

Jana Sena vice-president B Mahendar Reddy, PAC members Pantam Nanaji, state general secretary Bonaboyina Srinivasa Yadav, leaders Mallinidi Tirumala Rao, Gade Venkateswara Rao, Bandreddi Ramakrsihna, Potina V Mahesh, Sandeep Panchakarla, Nerella Suresh, Akkala Ramamohan Rao, Betaudi Vijaysekhar, Dr P Gautam Raj, BV Rao and others participated.