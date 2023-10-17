JSP will stand for farmers: Nadendla

Guntur: Due to failure of the government, farmers are not getting sufficient water to save standing crops in Krishna delta area, criticised JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar. As a result, crops are getting withered. Pointing out that the government is releasing 3,000 cusecs only against the need of 6,000 cusecs of water, he warned if the same situation continues, crops will be damaged.



Addressing the media here on Monday, he criticised that the Ministers in the State cabinet have no command over their departments. Industrialists also suffered while common people were already overburdened with the true-up charges and increase of prices of essential commodities, due to failure of the government, he added.

JSP will stand by the farmers and fight for the solution of their problems, Manohar assured. Addressing a separate press meet here, BJP State official spokesman Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana criticised that the government has failed to supply nine hours day time power to the farmers, causing problems to farmers. He said due to non-availability of sufficient water, crops are getting withered in the Krishna delta.