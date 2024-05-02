CEO Vikas Raj urges radio jockeys to motivate people to vote

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has urged voters in Telangana to make voting an “enjoyable experience” by coming to polling stations with families and friends.

At a meeting with radio jockeys (RJs) at his office on Wednesday, Vikas Raj made a passionate plea to the people of Telangana to ensure cent percent voting in the upcoming elections, both in rural and urban areas.

Sarafraz Ahmed, Joint CEO and nine RJs, including those from AIR, attended the meeting. On the occasion, they were briefed about the campaign to motivate voters to vote.

The CEO asked them to continue their special programmes to educate people on the importance of voting, motivating them to move to the booths on the polling day. At the same time, the voters should opt for “ethical voting” without falling prey to inducements by contestants and political parties, he said.

The jockeys were reminded of their initiatives to win over the youth through their programmes and characters therein and asked them to interact with every age group. He noted with happiness that a two-wheeler hire company offered to drop voters back at their houses after casting of votes.

He said the people must shun the attitude of “does it really matter if I do not vote”, saying that each and every vote is important.