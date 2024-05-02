Congress, BRS corporators of Meerpet municipality join BJP

Hyderabad: Eight corporators, four each from the Congress and BRS from Meerpet municipality in Maheshwaram constituency, threw their weight behind Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate for the Chevella Parliament constituency, by joining the party on Wednesday at his residence. They joined in the presence of Reddy, Boka Narasimha Reddy, the party’s Ranga Reddy district president.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishweshwar Reddy, said the likelihood of Modi becoming the next PM is bolstered by several factors, prominent one being the unequivocal clarity surrounding the party's prime ministerial candidate. This stands in stark contrast to the prevailing confusion in the Opposition ranks. The lack of a clear Opposition contender has resulted in a significant number of leaders and supporters from the Opposition parties gravitating towards the BJP across the country and Telangana.

‘Eight corporators, four each from the Congress and the BRS, from Meerpet municipality, joining the BJP makes it the largest party in the Meerpet civic body, which is the largest in Chevella constituency with approximately one lakh votes. As the election date draws nearer, a notable trend is emerging: leaders from the Congress and the BRS are increasingly aligning themselves with the BJP.

This shift can be attributed to two main factors: firstly, the impressive track record of Modi's governance, which has garnered widespread recognition for its efficacy. Secondly, the influential sway of voters within their respective segments are strongly advocating for their leaders to join the saffron fold,” said Vishweshwar Reddy.

He added that despite the change in State government, residents of Meerpet still grapple with persistent issues, including overflowing drainage, mosquito infestation, severe shortage of potable water, and poorly maintained roads. “People have come to realise that the government lacks both the will and the necessary funds to address their plight effectively. Consequently, they find themselves in a situation where they must turn to the BJP for assistance. The BJP will exert pressure on the government to deliver on its promises and enact positive change in their communities,” he said.