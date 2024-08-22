JUDAs stage ‘Protest for Justice’ in solidarity with assault victim

Live
Junior doctors at Tirupati Ruia Hospital organised a ‘Protest for Justice’ on Wednesday responding to the recent sexual assault of a junior doctor at RG KAR Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata
Tirupati Junior doctors at Tirupati Ruia Hospital organised a ‘Protest for Justice’ on Wednesday responding to the recent sexual assault of a junior doctor at RG KAR Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Several medical professionals took part in it. TDP leader and wife of Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy was also present and she expressed her support to the JUDAs.
Sudha Reddy, expressing her unwavering support for the protesting doctors, condemned the heinous incident in Kolkata and called for stringent actions to prevent such occurrences in the future. Addressing the gathering of medical students and junior doctors, she underlined the importance of revising existing laws to better protect medical professionals.
Identifying the infrastructural needs of junior doctors at Ruia Hospital, she brought these concerns to the attention of Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu. She urged the hospital administration to install CCTV cameras, ensure regular police patrolling and assign women police officers to the hospital.