  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

JUDAs stage ‘Protest for Justice’ in solidarity with assault victim

JUDAs stage ‘Protest for Justice’ in solidarity with assault victim
x
Highlights

Junior doctors at Tirupati Ruia Hospital organised a ‘Protest for Justice’ on Wednesday responding to the recent sexual assault of a junior doctor at RG KAR Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata

Tirupati Junior doctors at Tirupati Ruia Hospital organised a ‘Protest for Justice’ on Wednesday responding to the recent sexual assault of a junior doctor at RG KAR Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Several medical professionals took part in it. TDP leader and wife of Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy was also present and she expressed her support to the JUDAs.

Sudha Reddy, expressing her unwavering support for the protesting doctors, condemned the heinous incident in Kolkata and called for stringent actions to prevent such occurrences in the future. Addressing the gathering of medical students and junior doctors, she underlined the importance of revising existing laws to better protect medical professionals.

Identifying the infrastructural needs of junior doctors at Ruia Hospital, she brought these concerns to the attention of Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu. She urged the hospital administration to install CCTV cameras, ensure regular police patrolling and assign women police officers to the hospital.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X