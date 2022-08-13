Judge asks litigants to avail mega Lok Adalat

Kurnool: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) convener and senior civil judge Ch VS Srinivasa Rao said that the Supreme Court with an aim to render instant justice to the litigants, has made the Legal Service Authority Act in 1987. Participating as chief guest in the inauguration of Mega Lok Adalat mela and counseling organised at Kurnool Taluka police station on Friday, he said the Act would resolve the pending cases after compromising both parties.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivasa Rao hailed Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal for organising mega Lok Adalat at Kurnool taluka police station. "This is the first time I am seeing such a kind of counseling mela organised in a police station," he said.

Rendering instant justice to the litigants after speaking to them and knowing their problems was indeed a good initiative, the senior civil judge said and added around 4,800 cases were pending in the court and it will take several years to come for trials.

The work burden on courts would reduce if the litigants' compromise, which is the only way to lead a happy and peaceful life, stated Ch Srinivasa Rao. Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Kaushal hoped the litigants would get justice in Mega Lok Adalat. The program would be conducted once in every three months.

He appealed to the litigants and the people to know the importance of Lok Adalat and asked the legal fraternity to create awareness on Lok Adalat. He appealed to the litigants to make use of the Mega Lok Adalat and reap the benefits.