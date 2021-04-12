Juicy mangoes hit market, prices reach sky

Guntur: Come summer the king of fruit induces the fruit aficionado. Various varieties of mangoes beckon the fruit lovers to take them home. Despite the pandemic, the yield of mangoes this year is better than last year.

One must thank the efforts of farmers in bringing the mouth-watering varieties to the market though they face problems aplenty like shortage of farm hands, transportation hiccups among others. But then the fruit does not seem to be within the reach of the common man.

In the Guntur market, juicy mangoes (Chinna Rasalu) are sold at Rs 600 per dozen, Pedda Rasalu selling at Rs 700 per dozen. Banganapalli variety of mangoes are selling at Rs 700 per dozen.

Only Kobbari Mamidi varieties of mangoes are selling three per Rs 100.

Traders, however, are trying to instil some hope among the people saying that generally at the beginning of the season every year mango prices are naturally very high. After a couple of weeks, prices are likely to fall.

People visiting the markets on the eve of Ugadi are a little disappointed that the prices of mangoes at this point of time are a bit too high and beyond their reach.

If the prices do not take a nosedive soon, they may not be able to enjoy the fruits much as the season would end once monsoon sets in June.

According to wholesale mango traders, juicy mango varieties like Chinna Rasalu, Pedda Rasalu and Kobbari Mamidi varieties of mangoes hit the Guntur market early this year. The traders are getting juicy mangoes from Krishna district and selling in the retail market in the city.

Due to high prices, the consumers are purchasing Chinna Rasalu half dozen at Rs 300. Some consumers are purchasing mangoes at three mangoes at Rs 150. The fruit lovers expect that mango prices are likely to fall in the next few days.

A wholesale mango trader in Guntur city T Krishnaiah said, "Juicy mangoes hit Guntur city four days ago.

At present, the demand is very much less due to high prices. If the season picks up, we will get good quality mangoes and prices will fall. Mangoes are also sweet. Generally, the consumers prefer juicy mangoes and Banganapalli varieties.

Some consumers are purchasing Kobbari Mamidi varieties of mangoes which are eaten raw with chilli powder and salt."

Another wholesale trader Md Ahmed said, "When huge quantities of mangoes arrive in market, the prices may fall. It will take two to three more weeks.

The consumers are purchasing raw variety of Chinna Rasalu used for mango pickles at the rate of three mangoes for Rs 100".