Juniors U-20 district team selected for fencing championship

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district Fencing Association general secretary G Naveen said that they have selected junior Under- 20 team to represent the district at State-level championship. The selections were made on the premises of Narayana Public School in Ongole on Sunday.

According to Naveen, in boys team, D Raju, P Meher Vedavyas, O Karthik and M Ram Charan were selected for foil category; S Sreyan, P Balakrishna and KVS Tarun for epee category; and PVNS Vardhishta, N Vamsi Pradeep Yadav and YS Manjeet were selected for sabre category.

In girls category, P Vijayalakshmi, T Rama, Y Bhumi Nartana and Sk Asifa for foil category; B Namrata, H Saranya Siri, K Pranitha and U Sarada for epee category; and K Naga Jahnavi, R Keerthana, K Sandhya and K Akshaya were selected for sabre category. The Association general secretary informed that the selected players will participate in 8th State-level fencing championship scheduled at Vizianagaram on June 7, 8, and 9, on behalf of the district.