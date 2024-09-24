Jupudi condemns attacks on Dalits, calls for justice

Tadepalli: YSRCP spokesperson and former MLC Jupudi Prabhakar Rao strongly condemned the recent attacks on Dalits in the state, specifically two incidents involving Kakinada rural MLA Pantham Nanaji and MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office here on Monday, Prabhakar Rao criticised MLA Nanaji for his abusive behaviour and violence towards Dalit professor Dr Umamaheswara Rao at Rangaraya Medical College. He also denounced Raghurama Raju for tearing down a flex banner of Dr B R Ambedkar and called it shameful and deeply offensive to the Dalits.

The YSRCP leader questioned why no legal action had been taken against MLA Nanaji despite his violent actions and criticised local officials for attempting to settle the matter rather than ensuring justice. He demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan respond to the growing lawlessness in the state and take immediate action to address these incidents. He also emphasised the need for an apology from Raghurama for his ‘disrespectful actions’ towards Dr Ambedkar.

Prabhakar Rao vowed that the YSRCP would continue to stand by the Dalit community and fight against any injustice, warning that such actions would not go unchallenged. He reiterated that the party would take up this issue at the state level to ensure that justice is served for the victims of these attacks.