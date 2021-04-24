Justice N V Ramana a role model for advocates, judicial officers: PDJ

Srikakulam: Justice Nutalapati Venkata Ramana is a role model for all Telugu people and particularly for advocates and judicial officers, said Principal District Judge (PDJ) G Ramakrishna.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Srikakulam District Bar Association president Sistu Ramesh and general secretary Geddapu Sri Krishna Prasad at the District Bar Association hall on the occasion of the swearing-in-ceremony of Justice N V Ramana as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Saturday, Justice Ramakrishna explained that hard work and dedication is essential for advocates and judicial officers to get elevation in their respective areas.

District Bar Association president Sistu Ramesh and general secretary G SrkKrishna Prasad lauded services rendered by N V Ramana to judiciary by delivering remarkable judgments.

Judicial officers M Venkateswara Rao, K Jayalaxmi, N Laxmi and K.Rani, Bar association vice-president Chinnala Jaya Kumar, treasurer Puajari Nageswara Rao, library secretary I Govinda Rao, advocates Ch Laxmana Rao, A Krishnam Raju, J Srinu and others attended.