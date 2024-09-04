  • Menu
Justice NV Ramana Donates Rs. 20 Lakhs to Assist Flood Victims in Telugu States

Retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice NV Ramana, has generously contributed Rs. 10 lakhs each to the flood victims in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The donation was formalized through checks handed over to the Resident Commissioners of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bhavans in Delhi.

During the donation ceremony, Justice Ramana urged everyone to do their part in providing support during this challenging time. "It is crucial for all individuals to come forward and aid our society as much as possible," he emphasized.

Additionally, Justice Ramana appealed to the central government to extend substantial support to the affected people of the Telugu states. His call for collective action highlights the importance of community solidarity in the aftermath of the recent floods that have caused significant distress in the region.

