Justice Ramana tells youth to be socially responsible

Vijayawada: VIT-AP University hosted its 5th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday at its scenic campus in Amaravati, marking a memorable milestone in the academic journey of the Class of 2025. The event celebrated the achievements of students in the presence of distinguished guests, parents, faculty and staff.

Former Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana attended as the chief guest, while Rajeev Verma, senior director at Samsung Electronics, Bengaluru, attended as guest of honour. A total of 3,117 graduates received their degrees, with 28 gold medallists and 126 rank holders honoured for academic excellence.

In his convocation address, Justice Ramana urged graduates to stay informed, tech-savvy and socially responsible. “Education is not just about acquiring knowledge, but using it responsibly to serve society,” he said, lauding VIT-AP for shaping responsible global citizens.

Rajeev Verma encouraged students to embrace lifelong learning, adaptability, and innovation in an ever-evolving technological world. “The real journey begins now. What is relevant today may be obsolete tomorrow. Keep learning and stay curious,” he advised.

VIT Founder and chancellor Dr G Viswanathan, congratulated the graduates for their perseverance and excellence, stating that the convocation reflected the university’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and fostering leadership. Vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan and Dr G V Selvam, vice-chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy, registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, dean, academics Dr N Madhusudhan Rao, deputy director of student welfare Dr Khadeer Pasha, along with other deans, faculty members and parents attended the event.