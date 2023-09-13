Justice Siddharth Luthra meets Chandrababu in jail, discuses on further action

Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra, who is representing former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case, met with Chandrababu at Rajahmundry Central Jail.

During their meeting, Luthra reportedly discussed the latest developments in the court proceedings with Chandrababu. They also discussed matters related to the bail petition and custody petition.

When Luthra arrived at the Central Jail in the evening, his car was stopped by the police outside the gate. As a result, he got out of the car and walked inside to meet Chandrababu.

Earlier, the senior Supreme Court lawyer has made a sensational tweet by writing “When all has been tried, yet Justice is not in sight, It is then right to pick up the sword, It is then right to fight”. This is a quote from Zafarnama written by the Guru Gobind Singh ji to Aurangazeb.

The quote from the advocate came after a backlash from Andhra Pradesh High Court over the quash petition filed by him against the remand of Chandrababu Naidu wherein the court posted the hearing to September 19.