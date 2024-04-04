Jyotula Lakshmi Devi continues her campaign in Gokavaram

The campaign led by Jyotula Lakshmi Devi and her son Anish Nehru in Veerlanka Palli and Babaji Peta villages of Gokavaram Mandal entered its eighth day with a strong push for support towards Telugudesam Party State Vice President Jaggampet former MLA Jyotula Nehru. Going door to door, they urged voters to choose the bicycle symbol and vote for Nehru with a large majority.

During the campaign, Jyotula Lakshmi Devi highlighted the joint manifesto introduced by TDP Janasena, stating that it brings great benefits to women. She emphasized that every woman aged 18 and above will receive Rs 1500 per month until the age of 59. Additionally, she mentioned that educated children under 18 will receive Rs 15,000 per child per year under the Mother's Vandana scheme. Furthermore, she assured that everyone over the age of 60 will receive a pension.

Jyotula Lakshmi Devi also outlined other key initiatives in the manifesto including the Annadata scheme, unemployment benefits through Yuvagalam, free bus travel for women, and free gas cylinder schemes. She emphasized that supporting Nehru would lead to development programs in the Jaggampet constituency that would have a lasting impact.



The event was attended by a large number of Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Party leaders who supported the message of the campaign.