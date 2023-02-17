Kachapi veena concert organised

Vijayawada (NTR District): Sri Subrahmanya Mahathi Sangeeta Samithi has organised a 'Kachapi' veena concert at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College from morning to night on Wednesday. This organisation used to conduct qualitative music programmes to spread the music aroma in and around the Vijayawada city. In the morning about 100 musicians rendered Thyagaraja pancharatna keerthanas and paid tributes to Saint Thyagaraja Swamy.

Veena artistes from Rajamahendravaram, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Tadepalligudem, Guntur and Vijayawada participated in this veena festival. Noted veena musicians like KS Govindarajan, Konda Sasidhar, Ayyagari Satya Prasad, Dr. Bhamidipati Kanakadurga Prasad, Chitta Karthik, A Sarada Jagannadham, Aparna Rao and others performed Keerthanas melodiously and received appreciations from audience present in the auditorium.

Speaking on this occasion, Padma Shri Dandamudi Sumathi Rama Mohan Rao said that it is a great event to inculcate interest in veena. Modumudi Sudhakar said that many veena teachers come to train the students.

CV Rao, Secretary of the organization, Ramalakshmi supervised the event.