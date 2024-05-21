Anakapalli: A fleet of vehicles seized due to lack of proper records

A large number of vehicles using without proper records were seized in a cordon and search operation in Munagapaka mandal, Nagulapalli village of Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

As per the instructions given by Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna, Parawada Sub Division, Elamanchili Circle Inspector, other CIs and SIs participated in the search operation.

Two-wheelers (41) and an autorickshaw without records were seized by the police.

Speaking on the occasion, Elamanchili CI Gafoor told the villagers that strict measures are being taken to ensure that the counting takes place in a peaceful environment.

He also mentioned that the cordon and search operation was conducted in suspicious areas. The villagers were warned not to be involved in any anti-social and illegal activities.