Kadapa: 142 red sanders logs recovered, 2 held

Kadapa: In a joint operation, the forest department officials and police arrested two smugglers and recovered 142 red sanders logs, two mobile phones, one motorcycle from their possession on Saturday.

The accused were identified as R Venkateswarlu of Chapadu mandal and Bayyapureddy Bukkayapalle village of Duvvuru mandal in the district.

Addressing a press conference in Mydukuru on Saturday, DSP Vijayakumar said that Proddaturu DFO Nagarjuna Reddy received information over 5 smugglers illegally transporting red sanders logs at Choudaryvaripalle village near Maderu stream in B Matam mandal late on Friday.

He immediately alerted the B Matam police. Immediately they conducted raids and detained two smugglers indulging in the crime.

The DSP said the remaining accused Subrahmanyam, Kishore and Ramnath managed to escape from the scene of offence. He said that remaining accused would be arrested very soon.

Proddaturu DFO Nagarjuna Reddy, Mydukuru Rural CI Konda Reddy, B Matam SI Sreenivasulu and others were present.