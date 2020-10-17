Kadapa: 3-member gang involved in house breakings held

Kadapa: Police arrested a 3-member interstate gang involved in house breakings in Karnataka and AP states at Ballary cross road on Kurnool-Hyderabad National Highway on Friday.

The accused were identified as Sheik Mahaboob Basha, S Venkateswarlu and S Satish of Ballari district in Karnataka state.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan said the accused were indulged in house breaking offences in Ballari, Anantapur, Kurnool, Chittoor and Kadapa districts. He said that a team has been formed to arrest the remaining 7 members of the gang.

The SP said that prime accused Shiek Mahaboob Basha was heading the ten-member gang. He said that 10 days ago the 3-member gang had looted Rs lakh from K Arunamma, B Venkata Reddy residents of Kurnool town in the name of black magic.

After receiving complaints from the victims, Kadapa police launched manhunt and acting on credible information they arrested 3 members on Kurnool-Hyderabad NH in the wee hours of Friday.

He appreciated Rajampet Rural Circle Inspector Y Narendra Reddy and his team for arresting notorious gang and declared rewards.