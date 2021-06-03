Kadapa: Apprehensions more on status of infection says Covid survivor Vellapu Varaprasad

Kadapa: While the entire world is trembling with corona virus, Pulivendula Municipal Chairman Vellapu Varaprasad ruled out over ongoing pandemic by saying it is like other fevers. He indirectly pointed out the credibility of Medical fraternity for magnifying issue to enchashing the situation.

The 52-years-old got infected on April 29, following he contacted several sections of people during inspection developmental programmes in Pulivendula municipality. He developed high fever accompanied by severe cold. He was tested positive for the virus at Pulivendula area hospital. After him his wife Devi and daughter Jahnavi also tested positive.

After spending seven days in home isolation the trio decided to get admitted in the hospital as their deteriorated. Meanwhile Vellapu 's health was better as his oxygen levels didn't go down.

Vellapu opined that apprehensions are more than original infection status of the disease.

"The only difference in home isolation and hospital is that in hospital we are given Steroids and have oxygen cylinders and machines around us while at home it more about fresh air," Vellapu added.

He further said that the patient will get 90 per cent cure if the hospital authorities allow their relatives at least two time a day with Covid protocols as it will gives moral support to the patient.

"People are dying due to fear than the virus. Governments and voluntary organizations must organize awareness camps on various methods to eradicate fear among the public," he voiced.

Fuming over government's mismanagement he said that the hospital authorities charging exorbitant.

"People must stop fearing, they must analyse the Covid death rate which is 1 out the 100 patients," he asserted.