Kadapa: Arthi Home to set up 2 oxygen plants in RIMS

Kadapa: District Collector CH Harikiran disclosed that 'Arthi Home,' a Kadapa-based voluntary organisation has promised to establish two oxygen plants at Rajiv Gandhi Institute Medical Sciences(RIMS). Speaking after the representatives of Arthi Home met the Collector at his camp office and donated 107 oxygen concentrators costing Rs 58.85 lakh and 300 pulse oxymeters here on Saturday, the collector said that oxygen production plants each costing Rs 1 crore having 40Nm3 capacity works with pressure swing adsorption procedure. He said that it will be possible to supply oxygen for 250 beds through two plants.

Arthi Home founder P Sandhyarani said that they have accepted donation for proposed oxygen plants from organisations like Synopsys, IIFL, students of IIT Madras. On the occasion, the collector thanked the organisers for donating oxygen concentrators. Arthi Foundation secretary Dr P Bali Reddy, Durgakumari, Headmaster Obulesu and others were present.