Kadapa: CBI probe over brutal murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy continued on second day

Kadapa: As part of probe over the brutal murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy a 7 member Central Bureau of Investigation team inquired former Pulivendula DSP Vasudevan who was discharging responsbilities at the time of murder on Sunday.

The CBI team which arrived Pulivendula town around 11.45 AM straightly went to the police station reportedly enquired DSP Vasudevan nearly one hour on various topics like who had first seen the dead body of Vivekananda Reddy, who lodged complaint in the Pulivendula position, who registered First Information Report(FIR) name of the investigation officer, individual reports of deceased family members, enquiry report related to MP Avinash Reddy suicide by one of the of the prime suspects in this case etc issues.

Later around 12.30 PM the CBI sleuths inspected the scene of offence where slain leader was found murder on 15th March 2019.

However the CBI officials not enquired either deceased family members Soubhagyamma, (Viveka wife), Suneetha Reddy (viveka daughter), Rajasekhar Reddy (Son-in-law) they were not available in the Pulivendula town.

The CBI sleuths also not questioned watchman Rangaiah and his wife,(maid servant) Vivekananda Reddy PA who were first seen the dead body of Vivekananda lying in bathroom.

Later the CBI officials inspected the Ring Road, Flower market,(Pula Angalla Center), etc areas in Pulivendula tow left for Kadapa in the evening.

Meanwhile it is reportedly know the members of Vivekananda Reddy like wife Soubhgyamma , daughter Suneetha Reddy, son-in-law might have come to Pulivendula tomorrow, or day for attending enquiry.

It is learnt that CBI sleuths would be stay in Kadapa for week days till conclusion of investigation and arresting the real culprits indulged in this sensational murder.

It may be recalled that the high court gave verdict on 11th March 2020 handing over the Vivekananda Reddy murder case to CBI.