Kadapa: Chandrababu Naidu lambasts YSRCP for spreading false propaganda on Viveka murder

Kadapa (YSR district): Stating that those who murdered former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy would be punished sooner or later, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that Viveka murder will be a case study for advocates, investigation agencies, law students and also people of the country.

There were innumerable twists and turns in the case with each passing day as the accused were trying their best to escape from punishment. Addressing the party activists at the Rayalaseema zonal meeting, Naidu alleged that with the aim of drawing public attention to gain the power in 2019 general elections, the YSRCP has spread false propaganda during the campaign holding the TDP responsible for the murder.

He recalled that as Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded a CBI probe into the murder and wondered why he was opposing the CBI inquiry after he became the Chief Minister.

If the YSRCP government is keen on punishing real culprits involved in the case, it should welcome the CBI probe, Naidu said. The TDP chief called upon people to extend support to Sunitha, daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy, who has been waging a lone battle seeking strict punishment for those who had killed her father. Naidu said that the culprits in the case were spending crores of rupees to escape from punishment. The TDP chief lamented that ganja smuggling has increased multifold under the YSRCP regime and anarchy was prevailing in the State.

Stating that people are vexed with the YSRCP rule, Naidu asserted that the TDP will return to power in 2024 Assembly polls. He called upon the party cadres to create awareness among people on the anti-people's policies being adopted by the State government.

He said that several irrigation projects of which were completed 90 per cent during the TDP rule, were left incomplete by the YSRCP government. He said Chief Minister Jagan only focused on looting public money worth Rs 2 lakh crore instead of completing the pending works. He said the TDP leaders representing Rayalaseema should ensure that the party wins all 35 MLA seats in 2024 elections.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu, politburo member R Srinivssulu Reddy, party leaders P Sunitha, S Chandra Mohan Reddy and others were present.