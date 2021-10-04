  • Menu
Kadapa: CM YS Jagan pays rich tributes to Gangi Reddy

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy placing a wreath at the memorial of his father-in-law Dr E C Gangi Reddy at Pulivendula town in Kadapa district on Sunday on the occasion of his first death anniversary
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy placing a wreath at the memorial of his father-in-law Dr E C Gangi Reddy at Pulivendula town in Kadapa district on Sunday on the occasion of his first death anniversary

Highlights

Takes part in a memorial meeting

Kadapa: As part of his two-day tour in the district, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes and homage to his father-in-law Dr E C Gangi Reddy at his memorial in Pulivendula town on the occasion of his first death anniversary on Sunday.

Later, the Chief Minister participated in the memorial meeting at YSR Auditorium along with his wife Y S Bharathi, mother Y S Vijayamma and other family members. After the memorial service, the Chief Minister released a book 'Marapurani Gnapakam- Dr E C Gangi Reddy.'

Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, other people's representatives and YSR Congress leaders were present at the event.

