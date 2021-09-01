Kadapa: Congress launches fast against hike in fuel prices

Kadapa: Congress functionaries headed by District Congress Committee(DCC) president N Srinivasa Rao launched fast in protest against hike in property taxes and prices of diesel, petrol, LPG gas at the Collector's office on Tuesday.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy, who participated as chief guest in the programme, alleged that YSR Congress government was always concentrating to loot public money in various methods instead of thinking people's welfare. He said that YSR Congress government was trapped in debit trap due to its inefficient measures implemented in the administration.

The PCC working president pointed out that the financial condition of the government was bankrupt and nobody knows what will happen in the next minute. District Congress Committee president N Srinivasa Rao warned of intensifying the stir if governments failed to rollback the hiked prices.