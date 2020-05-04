Kadapa: Customers stand in long queues at liquor outlets

Kadapa: After a long gap of 45 days, government run liquor outlets were opened at several places in the district on Monday. Liquor outlets in Kadapa, Pulivendula, Badvel, Mydukuru, Yerraguntla, Kamalapuram, Proddutur, Vempalle, Chennuru and Pullampet which were declared red zone and containment areas were kept closed as per government orders.

Though government increased liquor prices ranging 25 to 40 per cent, the consumers were eager to purchase the liquor. They were seen standing in long queues at liquor shops though the day temperature recorded 40 degree Celsius. Customers were seen maintaining social distance. Personnel relating to Prohibition & Excise Dapartment along with help of Armed Reserve police were seen selling liquor at the outlets to avoid any untoward incidents.

When contacted by Hans India Mydukuru Excise CI DE Venkat said as Mudukuru town and mandal declared as containment zone, liquor is sold in Duvvuru mandal.

Presence of customers from Red Zones opposed

Tension prevailed in Kjajipet town as locals entered into heated arguments with customers who have come from containment areas and were seen standing in queues at several liquor outlets. According to the sources, customers in sizeable numbers from the containment areas like Proddatur, Mydukuru, Chennuru etc thronged to Khajipet and were seen in queues since morning.

As per the norms people who reside in either red zone or containment area were not allowed to out of their areas. But people from these restricted areas have come to Khajipet to purchase liquor.