Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha , MLAs break social distance norm

Kadapa: Lawmakers in Andhra Pradesh, who were making hue and cry about lack of seriousness among the general public in maintaining social distance, are themselves breaking the norm in public places.



Actually, three days ago, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha along with Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Lavanna and a dozen officials and his partymen, who visited a vegetable market at Dwarakanagar in the city, vent their ire against traders and general public for not adhering to 'physical distance' norm.

Ironically, the minister himself failed to maintain physical distance or wore a face mask while interacting with the public in two events.

For instance, on Wednesday, at an event to inaugurate a vehicle which is meant to supply essential commodities at the doorstep of beneficiaries, the minister was seen closely chatting with a gathering without wearing protecting gear.

The minister committed the same mistake on Thursday while distributing essential commodities to 25,000 people in a programme organised in Ballari road in the city. There are so many instances of such violations by officials as well. Even though the state and Central governments urged the general public, officials, and people's representatives to follow social distancing of atleast 1-metre distance while they were mingling with people, the violations are common in these tough times.

Probably, those norms were not applicable to Deputy Chief Minister, MLAs and officials as they failed to follow the norms, despite 29 COVID-19 positive cases in the district.