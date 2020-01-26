Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzadh Basha inagurated National Valley Ball tournament

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzadh Basha has inaugurated 46th National Velley Ball Tournament in Rajampet on Sunday. As many as 55 teams from 26 states participated in the tournament.

Speaking the occassion he said that despite there are scores of talented players in AP, but lagging behind cooperation at national and international level. The Deputy CM said that after YSR Congress emerging to power chief minister giving priority to the sports by providing adequate funds for constructing sports stadiums with necessary infrastructure facilities.

He said as part of initiative in encouraging players government facilitating Rs 5lakhs Rs 3lakhs to the Gold, Bronze medal winners respectively at national level. Rajam let MLA M. Mallikarjuna Reddy has lauded it is proud that Rajampet is havind good record in hosting number of various national level tournaments.

Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy has urged the players showcase their talent with sportive spirit by considering victory, defeat in equal manner. Valley Ball National Federation secretary Ramavathar, Dronacharya and Arjun awards winner Ramana Rao, AP Valley Ball Association president and ML A Ganna Babu, Badvel MLA Venkata Subbaiah, Rajampet RDO Dharma Chandra Reddy, DSP Narayana Swamy and others were present.