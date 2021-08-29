Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha asks beneficiaries to avail housing scheme

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha asserted the government is committed to provide houses to all eligible poor and urged the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity.

Distributing house sites to 495 beneficiaries along with Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy, Mayor P Suresh at YSR Auditorium in the city here on Saturday, he said the state government initiated such an innovative scheme for the first time in the country after the nation got independence.

Alleging that during the regime of previous government several irregularities witnessed in large scale, he said in view of overcoming such problems, house sites distribution programme being organised in a highly transparent manner.

Stating that the government proposed to construct 30 lakh houses under Navaratnalu scheme in the state, he said the government had purchased 110 acres of land by spending Rs 8 crores at Nana Palle area in Kadapa city for the purpose. He said that government was providing all kinds of infrastructure facilities like schools, health centers, Anganwadi Centres, wide roads, drinking water, electrification in the Jagananna colonies in a big way.

Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy said that during the regime of late chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, 15,000 houses were constructed for poor in the Kadapa city. He said that now Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken up the programme in a big way.