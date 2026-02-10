Special Buses Arranged for Mahashivratri Devotees to Kotappakonda

DPTO T Ajitha Kumari announced that 618 buses are being organised to facilitate devotees travelling to Kotappakonda from Palnadu, Guntur, Prakasam, and Bapatla districts for Mahashivratri. Speaking to reporters at the District Public Transport Officer’s office in Narasaraopet on Monday, she also stated that the Sree Shakti scheme will be implemented on special buses. A total of 95 buses have been arranged to carry devotees from lower to upper Kotappakonda.

Additional buses include 213 from Narasaraopet bus stand, 121 from Chilakaluripet, 50 from Vinukonda, 39 from Addanki, 50 from Chirala, and 50 from Ongole. She mentioned that 1,800 staff will work at the Narasaraopet depot and 750 at the Chilakaluripet depot. Six special bus stations are operational in Kotappakonda, Chilakaluripet, and Narasaraopet.

Women will also be provided free travel on buses travelling to and from Kotappakonda. A new bus station is being established on Petlurivaripalem road for return journeys from Kotappakonda to Narasaraopet. This year, fares will be Rs. 30 from Narasaraopet to the hill and Rs. 25 for the journey from the bottom to the top of the hill.