Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha hails scientists for Covid shot

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has lauded the Indian scientists, who stood as role model to the world in developing Covid vaccine.

Speaking after formally inaugurating the vaccination programme at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences along with in-charge collector M Gouthami (Development) here on Saturday, the Deputy CM has pointed out that India had efficiently reduced the fatality rate compared with other countries by implementing lockdown effectively during pandemic period.

He said the state government also worked with same spirit by initiating several precautionary measures in reducing death rate.

He also hailed Indian scientists for inventing two kinds of vaccines for 135 crore people in the country. He also lauded the services of health, municipal, revenue and police during lockdown period. In-charge Collector M Gouthami hailed the frontline warriors' services in effectively tackling Covid-19 in the district.

She said that 100 people will be administered vaccine at 20 vaccination centers every day in the district. Joint Collector Saikanth Varma, Municipal Commissioner Lavanna DM&HO Dr Anilkumar and RIMS in-charge Superintendent Dr Nagesh were present.