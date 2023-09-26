Kadapa: Dispose of grievances in transparent manner

Kadapa (YSR district): People in good numbers thronged the State government’s prestigious Spandana programme being organised at the Collectorate on Monday.



One P Subbalakshamma of Naravakatta palle village in Vontimitta mandal in her petition urged the collector to initiate steps for uploading her two-acre land in online.

One A Padmanabha Reddy of Yamavaram village in Mudhanuru mandal appealed to collector to order the AP Transco officials to remove the electric pole installed in middle of road at Jagananna colony in the village as it is causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists.

Speaking on the occasion, collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the officials to ensure speedy disposal of petitions received in Spandana programme.

Stating that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is very particular over implementing the Jaganannaku Chubudam being organised twice a week on Wednesday and Friday at mandal-level, the collector directed them to dispose all petitions in a transparent manner.

Trainee Collector Mourya Bharadhwaja, DRO Gangadhar Gowd and officials from all departments were present.