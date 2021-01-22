Kadapa: Drive to address washrooms problem to begin on February 1

Kadapa: District in-charge Minister A Suresh has said that a special drive would be launched to address washrooms problem in the government schools from February 1 in the state.

The in-charge minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and District Collector CH Harikiran made a surprise visit to inspect ongoing Manabadi Nadu-Nedu development works at Municipal High School in the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government would find a permanent solution to washrooms problems in schools with the cooperation of voluntary organisations.

He said an action plan will be designed after seeking advises from MEOs, parent committees, high school head masters and teachers. The minister disclosed that second phase of Manabadi Nadu- Nedu will begin very soon.

Joint Collector Saikanth Varma, Kadapa Sub-Collector Pridhvi Tej, Municipal Commissioner Lavanna, DEO Sailaja and others were present.