Kadapa: Farmers under KC canal in fix over cultivating wet crops

Kadapa: The farmers practicing farm operations under Kurnool-Kadapa canal (KC Canal) are in dilemma over cultivating six wet crops (Aruthadi Pantalu) as administration yet to make announcement over releasing of water for the same. It is common for farmers cultivating Aruthadi Pantalu after harvesting paddy in December.

Under wet crops, the farmers will cultivate green gram, black gram, sesame seeds, turmeric, Korralu and vegetables in around 40,000 acres against total crop area of 1.25 lakh acres under KC Canal ayacut. The crops will be harvested in 70days. Based on availability of water in Srisailam Reservoir, the administration will make official announcement advising the farmers in the second week of December over cultivating wet crops.

Government has to take a decision over releasing water to KC canal in Irrigation Advisory Board(IAB) meeting held at Kurnool in the first week of December. As IAB failed to conduct meeting even in January, the farmers were in dilemma over the supplying of water wet crops.

"After harvesting paddy, farmers proposed to cultivate six wet crops as second crop in Kadapa district. Some farmers cultivating crops under borewells feels comfortable. But poor and marginal farmers depending upon canal ayacut suffered a major setback," said Mitta Narasimha Reddy, a farmer from Muralinagar village of Duvvuru mandal to The Hans India.