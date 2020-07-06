Kadapa: Former MLC Satish Kumar Reddy likely to join YSRCP

Kadapa: Former MLC and TDP leader P Satish Kumar Reddy is likely to join YSRCP during the proposed tour of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the district on July 7 and 8.

It may be recalled that P Satish Kumar Reddy had left TDP a few months after he was defeated in the hands of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 elections.

He had decided to join in YSR Congress due to pressure from his followers. But his entry into the party was opposed by YSRC leaders then.

Peddyreddy Singa Venkata Satish Kumar Reddy popularly known as Satish Kumar Reddy fight against the supremacy of YSR family in Pulivendula constituency for about two decades.

He was unsuccessfully contested as MLA candidate from Pulivendula Assembly segment with TDP ticket on YS Rajasekhar Reddy for three times in 1999, 2004, 2009, and was also defeated in the hands of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for two times in 2014, 2019 general elections from the constituency.