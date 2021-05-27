Kadapa: Govt upgrading PHCs to provide quality treatment to patients: Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the government is committed to provide quality treatment to all people in the state.

Speaking after laying foundation stone for construction of works of Primary Health Centre at Akkayapalle in the city along with Mayor here on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the modernization works were taken up to provide quality treatment to people particularly downtrodden communities at all PHC centres by spending adequate funds.

He said that the government has allocated Rs 5.60 crore for modernisation of 7 PHC centres in Kadapa city. The Deputy CM disclosed that another 5 PHC centres have been proposed to construct in city soon. He appealed to people to take vaccine at health centres and strictly follow the curfew rules specified by the government. On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister has inspected the ongoing works of a 20,000 litres capacity water tank at 47th division in the city. Party leaders C Rajasekhar Reddy, Prasad, Balaswamy and others were present.