Kadapa: Law and order broke down in state, alleges Congress
- PCC chief cites daylight brutal murder of YSRCP leader in Kadapa as a proof
- Accuses CM of mortgaging the interests of AP to the Centre for his self-interests
- Asks why Centre is not ordering a probe into irregularities which Amit Shah mentioned during his recent public meeting in the state
Kadapa (YSR district): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju said that law and order has completely deteriorated in the state.
Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the PCC president pointed out that the brutal murder of YSRCP leader Srinivasulu Reddy in broad daylight in Kadapa on Friday was a clear evidence to the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh.
Alleging that no development has taken place in the last four years of YSRCP rule, Rudra Raju demanded Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to explain to people why he had failed even to set up steel plant in his own district despite maintaining good relations with the BJP government at the Centre.
He said instead of obtaining Rs 5 lakh crore special package for backward Rayalaseema region, the Chief Minister had placed the state at the feet of Central rulers for his vested interests.
Recalling the comments of Union home minister Amith Shah during his public meeting recently on the irregularities and poor state of law and order in the state, the PCC leader questioned why the Centre was not ordering an inquiry by Central agencies into them if it is really against the YSRCP.
Claiming that there was a vast political polarisation is going on in the state, the Congress leader appealed to people to extend their support to his party in the interests of achieving Special Category Status (SCS) and other benefits promised ruing bifurcation.
AICC AP affairs in-charge C D Meyyappan said that presently country was in anarchy and development is possible only with Congress.
PCC media committee chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy said that people are vexed with the anti-people policies being pursued by both the Central and state governments. He said that people are waiting for an opportunity to teach a lesson to them in the coming elections.