Boatman Earns ₹30 Crore in 45 Days at Maha Kumbh, Yogi Adityanath Highlights Economic Benefits

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a story in the state assembly about a boatman who earned ₹30 crore in just 45 days during the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The boatman owned 130 boats, and each boat made ₹23 lakh. Adityanath emphasized that the event brought major economic benefits to the state, with a total of ₹3.5 lakh crore added to Uttar Pradesh’s economy.

The Chief Minister also rejected claims of discrimination at the event and focused on its inclusivity and the trust people have in the state government.

Key Points: