Just In
Boatman Earns ₹30 Crore in 45 Days at Maha Kumbh, Yogi Adityanath Highlights Economic Benefits
Highlights
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath shared a success story from the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where a boatman earned ₹30 crore in just 45 days.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a story in the state assembly about a boatman who earned ₹30 crore in just 45 days during the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.
The boatman owned 130 boats, and each boat made ₹23 lakh. Adityanath emphasized that the event brought major economic benefits to the state, with a total of ₹3.5 lakh crore added to Uttar Pradesh’s economy.
The Chief Minister also rejected claims of discrimination at the event and focused on its inclusivity and the trust people have in the state government.
Key Points:
- A boatman earned ₹30 crore in 45 days at the Maha Kumbh.
- The total economic contribution of the event was ₹3.5 lakh crore.
- Major earnings came from hotels, food, transportation, and religious offerings.
- Over 66 crore people attended the event.
- Yogi Adityanath dismissed opposition criticism, highlighting the event’s inclusive nature.
