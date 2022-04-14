Kadapa: Lord gives darshan as Navaneetha Krishna

Kadapa: On the 4th day of ongoing annual Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district, Kodandarama glittered in Navaneetha Krishna Alankaram on Wednesday morning.

The celestial procession was a grand spectacle with bhajan and kolatam teams and Mangala Vaidyams as devotees offered Harati all throughout. Later in the afternoon, Tirumanjanam was performed tor Utsava idols. Deputy EO Ramana Prasad, AEO Subrahmanyam, Superintendent Venkata Seshaiah, temple inspector Dhanunjaya and others were present.