  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Lord gives darshan as Navaneetha Krishna

Kadapa: Lord gives darshan as Navaneetha Krishna
x
Highlights

On the 4th day of ongoing annual Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district

Kadapa: On the 4th day of ongoing annual Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district, Kodandarama glittered in Navaneetha Krishna Alankaram on Wednesday morning.

The celestial procession was a grand spectacle with bhajan and kolatam teams and Mangala Vaidyams as devotees offered Harati all throughout. Later in the afternoon, Tirumanjanam was performed tor Utsava idols. Deputy EO Ramana Prasad, AEO Subrahmanyam, Superintendent Venkata Seshaiah, temple inspector Dhanunjaya and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X