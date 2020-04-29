Kadapa: MP Y S Avinash Reddy promises all help to banana farmers

Kadapa: MP Y S Avinash Reddy has assured that the state government will provide all help to the banana farmers who incurred huge crop loss due to untimely rains in the district.



Speaking after inspecting the banana gardens which were destroyed due to recent rain in Lingala mandal on Wednesday, the MP recalled that this is the second time the banana farmers have tasted bitter experience since last couple of weeks in the district. He said that 10 days ago banana trees uprooted due to untimely rains in Mysukuru, Rajampet and Railway Kodur mandals. He said that farmers need not worry as he will bring this issue to the notice of chief minister to do all help to the victims.